“According to Ive, who was interviewed by Casa Brutus in Cupertino, Calif., after last month’s iPhone event, iPhone X represents one of the most difficult projects Apple has undertaken, with an incubation period of more than two years,” Mikey Campbell reports for AppleInsider. “That the product was ready in time for iPhone’s 10th anniversary in 2017 was a ‘wonderful coincidence,’ Ive said.”

“On the handset’s design, Ive said previous models felt like a combination of many different parts, the most obvious being the chassis and display. With iPhone X, the design feels contiguous and integrated,” Campbell reports. “It took may years to achieve that level of fit and finish, Ive said, adding that Apple is already working on next-generation designs.”

Campbell reports, “Instead of thinking of iPhone X as the ultimate expression of ‘iPhone,’ Ive said the device represents a new chapter in the platform’s history.”

