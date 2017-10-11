“On the handset’s design, Ive said previous models felt like a combination of many different parts, the most obvious being the chassis and display. With iPhone X, the design feels contiguous and integrated,” Campbell reports. “It took may years to achieve that level of fit and finish, Ive said, adding that Apple is already working on next-generation designs.”
Campbell reports, “Instead of thinking of iPhone X as the ultimate expression of ‘iPhone,’ Ive said the device represents a new chapter in the platform’s history.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We can’t wait to try our luck at 12:01am PDT on October 27th, iPhone X pre-order night!
