“The Harvard Business Review hypothesized that the four digit pricing of the iPhone X was a consequence of Apple’s wish list to bring more exclusivity within its product portfolio. There’s probably an element of that, yes,” Siddharth writes for Seeking Alpha. “But more so, I think this is a case of decoy pricing (or asymmetric dominance effect as it is called in Decision theory) than exclusivity.”

“Consider a company trying to sell two air conditioners. They are equal in every facet except the tonnage. ‘Cool’ is a 1.2 ton air-conditioner at $500 whereas ‘Frigid,’ at $800 has a tonnage capacity of 2 tons,” Siddharth writes. “A consumer looking for a cheaper AC would buy Cool and those looking for better tonnage would buy Frigid.”

“The asymmetric dominance effect says that by introducing a third decoy, the company can influence consumer buying pattern towards either one of its products without changing the product in any manner. Let us assume that the company wants to increase the sales of Frigid, on which it earns higher margins. And here, to use the cliche, there is a method to the madness. For this to work the new option must be worse in all aspects to exactly one of the two products (Frigid in this case), and partially worse than the other (by extension, Cool),” Siddharth writes. “A third product – ‘Snow,’ a 1.8 ton AC priced at $900 is introduced. Snow is worse compared to the Frigid when we look at the price and tonnage. Compared to Cool, Snow has a better tonnage but a higher price.



“The company does not want consumers to know it is exploiting their cognitive weaknesses to fill company coffers,” Siddharth writes. “So it adds a feature which is known to be relatively irrelevant in purchasing decisions. Assume that the new product is available in a stylish red and black design, which Cool and Frigid are not. According to the theory, looking at the pricing on Snow, consumers perceive Frigid as a deal and the Frigid would sell more compared to the time when only two products were present.”

“In its launch event, Apple introduced the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone X. Which one among them is the decoy? I think there are two decoys here – the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus,” Siddharth writes. “The two products that the company is really trying to sell is the iPhone 7 and the iPhone X… since the 8 series is only marginally better, the iPhone 7 series suddenly seems like a steal to price sensitive customers on lower versions of Apple or Android platforms.”

Read more in the full article here.