The Pixelmator Team today released a major update to its full-featured, powerful, and fast image editor for iPad and iPhone. Pixelmator for iOS 2.4, codenamed Cobalt, brings full support for iOS 11, adds support for Drag and Drop so you can move images and graphics between Pixelmator for iPad and other apps more easily than ever, includes support for importing HEIF images, and more. Pixelmator for iOS 2.4 Cobalt is available today as a free update from the App Store.

“The powerful new multitasking features in iOS 11 go great with Pixelmator for iPad,” said Saulius Dailide, one of the founders of the Pixelmator Team. “Pixelmator for iPad already includes support for Slide Over and Split View and now, with the addition of Drag and Drop, creating, enhancing, and sharing your images on the go becomes easier and more intuitive than ever.”

Pixelmator for iOS 2.4 Cobalt adds full support for iOS 11 and takes advantage of its powerful new multitasking features. With support for Drag and Drop, you can now move images and graphics between Pixelmator for iPad and other apps more easily than ever. You can use Multi-Touch to quickly add multiple images to your composition at once. And you can even move your entire composition into apps like Mail, Messages, and Keynote by simply touching and holding outside the image canvas, then dropping your image into the other app.

With support for HEIF images, Pixelmator for iOS users can now import images shot on the latest iPhone models, including iPhone X. HEIF, the High Efficiency Image File Format, is a new, much more efficient format that reduces file sizes without sacrificing quality and is used as the default on all the latest iPhone models, starting with iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

Device Requirements:

* iPhone 7 or later, iPad, and iPod touch

* Requires iOS 9.1 or later

* 138 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Pixelmator for iOS 2.4 Cobalt is US$4.99 (or equivalent amount in other currencies) and available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Photo & Video category. It is a free update to all existing customers who purchased the app from the App Store. For more information, visit Pixelmator online here.

Source: Pixelmator Team

