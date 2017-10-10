MacDailyNews Take: That’s hyperbole. We wouldn’t trade our experiences with the original Apple Watch or the next-gen Series 2 and the various watchOS versions for anything. You only get one chance to experience an Apple product grow from planting to fruition. There was a lot that Apple and we users learned about what works and what doesn’t over that time. Every Apple Watch iteration was worth buying.
“This is connectivity implemented right, and when the Series 3 works as Apple intends, it shows off exactly what a wearable should be,” Cranz writes. “While there have been many reports of connectivity issues with the Apple Watch, I had zero issues signing in and getting my Series 3 connected to my phone plan. It took two minutes and was so easy I was concerned I’d screwed everything up.”
“I lasted on just the watch for the whole day and felt like I was living in some cool dream. Sure the Jabra headphones I was using had a bad microphone so people would hang up on me. (The AirPods work better for phone calls, but I’m not a big fan of how they sit in my ears.) My phone was gone the entire time,” Cranz writes. “I was checking the weather, picking up stories from AP News, and texting like a fiend, all from a watch.”
Read more in the full review here.
MacDailyNews Take: If you haven’t jumped on the Apple Watch bandwagon, Series 3 is the one you’ve been waiting for. You’ll be amazed at what this “silly little square” can do!
