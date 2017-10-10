“Dow Jones Newswires had a ‘technical error’ which caused the portal to report several spurious stories including several headlines claiming Google was acquiring Apple for $9 billion, and that the deal was pre-arranged with Steve Jobs in his will,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac.

“Obviously, every element of the story is made up, but it’s pretty funny to see the temporal blip on Apple’s stock price, which briefly spiked up to $158,” Mayo reports. “The fake stories have now been removed by DJ.”

Mayo reports, “Dow Jones provided the following statement on the matter. ‘Please disregard the headlines that ran on Dow Jones Newswires between 9:34 a.m. ET and 9:36 a.m. ET. Due to a technical error, the headlines were published. All of those headlines are being removed from the wires. We apologize for the error.'”

