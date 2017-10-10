“I hear it had been set up at Apple Music a couple of months ago and predated the establishment of an Apple worldwide video division led by Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg,” Andreeva reports. “I hear the deal, which now has been terminated, was for an biopic series, but there was an idea to grow that into an anthology franchise with Prince and Michael Jackson eyed as subjects in subsequent installments.”
“In light of the devastating New York Times report Thursday that chronicled Weinstein’s alleged long history of sexual harassment, he was fired from TWC on Sunday evening,” Andreeva reports. “Weinstein Television had partnered with the Elvis Presley estate in 2016 to create an eight- to 10-part television biopic that gave the company all music rights and access to shoot in the singer’s Graceland home and to the King’s automobiles, clothes and jets.”
MacDailyNews Take: The Weinstein Company is going to need a new name, to say the very least.
The pinguid Weinstein did more than harass, according to a report resulting from a ten-month investigation just published by The New Yorker, thirteen women interviewed said that, between the nineteen-nineties and 2015, Weinstein sexually harassed or assaulted them:
Three women… told me that Weinstein raped them, allegations that include Weinstein forcibly performing or receiving oral sex and forcing vaginal sex. — Ronan Farrow, The New Yorker, October 10, 2017