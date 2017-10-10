“Apple on Tuesday was granted a U.S. patent describing multiple methods of creating a self-adjusting Apple Watch band, designs that could one day replace magnetic clasps, velcro and other fasteners seen in current generation hardware,” Mikey Campbell reports for AppleInsider.

“As assigned by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Apple’s U.S. Patent No. 9,781,984 for ‘Dynamic fit adjustment for wearable electronic devices’ details methods in which a wearable device, like Apple Watch, can tighten or loosen an attached strap via an onboard tensioner,” Campbell reports. “Aside from being uncomfortable, less than ideal sizing could negatively impact Apple Watch sensor readings, from the bespoke heart rate sensor to data collected by sensitive accelerometers. The effect can become pronounced during exercise, for example, when the device may become loose due to sweat and repeated motion.”

“To facilitate ease-of-use and device efficiency, Apple proposes a system capable of automatically, or at a user’s request, adjusting band sizing through a tensioner mechanism,” Campbell reports. “Whether Apple will integrate the technology into a future Apple Watch device remains unknown, but the company continues to roll out new band style, the most recent being the hook-and-loop Sport Loop. With a renewed focus on health and fitness, an automatically adjustable band would be a boon for users looking not only for a better fit, but more accurate sensor readings. ”

