“Here’s what you can transfer through this app: Contacts, Messages, Photos and Videos, web bookmarks, Mail accounts, and Calendars,” Saltzman writes. “If your free apps are available on both Google Play and the App Store, some of them will also transfer over.”
“While Android has come a long way, iPhone is simply easier to use. Those who don’t like technology (or don’t want to wrestle with it) will find iPhone just, well, works. The graphical touch-based interface is elegant, intuitive, and simple to master,” Saltzman writes. “Generally speaking, iOS, as an operating system, is also more secure than Android… [Plus], you’ll easily find cases for your device, since it’s such a popular device.”
Full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: New Apple iPhones, especially the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and forthcoming iPhone X, are also significantly more powerful than Android phones thanks to Apple’s A-Series processors which are tuned to Apple’s iOS and vice versa. Only Apple can create such fully integrated devices because only Apple controls the whole widget. All of the cobled-together iPhone knockoffs are using an off-the-shelf OS with off-the-rack processors.
