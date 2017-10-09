“Before you attempt to switch from Android to iPhone, the first thing you should do is ensure all of your existing phone’s information is backed-up – whether you use a cloud service, microSD card, or transfer data over to a computer for safe keeping – just in case migrating your information from Android to iOS doesn’t work 100 per cent,” Marc Saltzman writes for Stuff.co.nz. “Next, the best way to move your info over from Android to iPhone is with the help of Apple’s Move to iOS app, available on the Google Play store.”

“Here’s what you can transfer through this app: Contacts, Messages, Photos and Videos, web bookmarks, Mail accounts, and Calendars,” Saltzman writes. “If your free apps are available on both Google Play and the App Store, some of them will also transfer over.”

“While Android has come a long way, iPhone is simply easier to use. Those who don’t like technology (or don’t want to wrestle with it) will find iPhone just, well, works. The graphical touch-based interface is elegant, intuitive, and simple to master,” Saltzman writes. “Generally speaking, iOS, as an operating system, is also more secure than Android… [Plus], you’ll easily find cases for your device, since it’s such a popular device.”

Full article here.