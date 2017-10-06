“The other players in the Mac DVR arena have their merits, but they all fall short in key ways. It’s important to note that no Mac DVR apps, including EyeTV, Plex, or any of the following rivals, can currently display or record encrypted premium cable channels such as HBO, Showtime, or Starz, even if you’re a subscriber,” Alderman writes “The cable industry demands hefty fees for the keys to unlock those codes, and none of the current Mac apps has yet been willing or able to shell out that much cash.”
“EyeTV boasts many superior individual features, like live TV and more precise scheduling. If you want to fine-tune your recording schedules, or more easily automate your recordings with AppleScript, you may want to go with EyeTV despite its idiosyncrasies and its hefty up-front price,” Alderman writes. “But for most users, EyeTV’s strong suits aren’t strong enough to outweigh Plex’s good looks and impressive ease of use.”
MacDailyNews Take: If you use one, which Mac DVR have you chosen and why?