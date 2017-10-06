“Udacity and Unity have introduced two new training schemes to help develop new generations of AR developer,” Evans writes. “That’s important, given some analysts expect the VR/AR industry to be worth around $108 billion by 2021.”
“You see, while the mass market focus is on gaming applications, the truth is that industries, including healthcare, education, entertainment, real estate, and automotive, can use AR to ‘fundamentally change’ their relationships with their customers,” Evans writes. “The challenge? Developers, developers, developers, of course — and victory for AR across the next couple of years will be defined by market share and by which platform on which developers choose to focus their initial efforts. With an immediate potential audience of 400 million iOS users (and beyond), I imagine most developers will focus on ARKit above other platforms.”
Read more in the full article here.
“On Wednesday, at Unity’s Unite developer conference in Austin, Udacity announced its new Learn ARKit program to teach developers how to build augmented reality (AR) apps for Apple’s ARKit,” Conner Forrest reports for TechRepublic. “The one-month long program will cost $200, and will teach students how to build the apps using either Unity or Swift.”
“One of the specialized skills that users will learn in the project-based program is an understanding of visual inertial odometry, which helps determine position and orientation based on images,” Forrest reports. “Students will also learn many of the other foundational computer vision mechanisms that support ARKit.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Smart developers will focus on iOS, as usual, and ARKit because smart developers follow the money.
Now, we’ll be partaking in what the interns have already tapped while blasting much Tom Petty music and toasting the American rock master!
