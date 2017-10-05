“What this means is that, on the surface, they really resemble each other so closely that you will be hard pressed to detect any difference at all, except in a few ways. It’s not that there are no changes, but it will convey a quick level of familiarity that will allow you to upgrade without much to be concerned about,” Steinberg writes. “Overall, then, I’d probably recommend the move to High Sierra, although there may be issues with the new Apple File System (APFS). Now a file system is a big thing. It reflects how files are managed and stored on your machine’s drive and thus, if something untoward occurs, you may find yourself having problems. ”
“The installation of High Sierra on a Mac with an SSD converts to APFS automatically. You can’t stop the process, although there was a checkbox that allowed you to skip the conversion during the beta process. So if there are any concerns at all, don’t do it. Or prepare to backup and reformat your drive as HFS+ after installation,” Steinberg writes. “As with all maOS upgrades since the late 1980s, I’ve almost always updated my Macs early on, often with access to betas (with ready backups). So High Sierra was no exception, although I was more careful than usual.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: How’s macOS High Sierra and/or APFS working out for you?
SEE ALSO:
Yes, you can mount HFS+ volumes with macOS High Sierra and Apple File System – September 27, 2017
How to perform a clean install of macOS High Sierra (even if you’ve already installed it) – September 26, 2017
Craig Federighi confirms Apple File System coming to Fusion Drives in future macOS High Sierra update – September 26, 2017
Ars Technica reviews macOS 10.13 High Sierra: The Mac gets its strongest foundation ever – September 25, 2017
Apple releases macOS High Sierra with Apple File System – September 25, 2017