“The hack exposed names, email addresses, telephone numbers, dates of birth, encrypted passwords and unencrypted security questions,” Hautala reports. “Log into your Yahoo account. If you haven’t changed your password in a few years, do it — now.”
“Ask yourself, ‘Did I use this password somewhere else?’ It’s a common habit. Use the same password for lots of different accounts. If this breach has anything to teach you, it’s that this is a terrible idea,” Hautala reports. “If you recycled your Yahoo password on a different account, go change your password on that account too. The hackers who have your password could easily try it on a whole bunch of different websites — think bank websites or health insurance websites — to try to access information beyond your Yahoo account. Don’t let them.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Add two-step verification on your Yahoo account for extra security. Info here.
As always, employ strong, unique passwords for every service and use multi-step verification wherever possible.
Mac users can use Apple’s Keychain Access and iCloud Keychain to create and manage them. For those of us who are smartly all-Apple, it works like a dream.
