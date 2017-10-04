Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers recently completed a summer tour last week with three nights at the Hollywood Bowl. The tour marked the band’s 40th anniversary.
On behalf of the Tom Petty family, we are devastated to announce the untimely death of of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty.
He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived.
He died peacefully surrounded by family and friends. – Tony Dimitriades, longtime manager of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, on behalf of the family
As the news of his passing spread around the world, Petty’s albums began ascending to the top of Apple’s iTunes charts.
Currently on Apple’s U.S. iTunes Top 100 Albums Chart:
1. Greatest Hits – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
2. Wildflowers – Tom Petty
3. Anthology: Through the Years – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
4. Full Moon Fever – Tom Petty
7. Damn the Torpedoes (Deluxe Version) – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
8. The Live Anthology – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
9. Into the Great Wide Open – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
11. Damn the Torpedoes – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
12. The Traveling Wilburys, Vol. 1 (Remastered) – The Traveling Wilburys
14. Southern Accents – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
15. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
16. Hard Promises – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
19. Hypnotic Eye – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
20. The Traveling Wilburys Collection (Remastered) – The Traveling Wilburys
22. Long After Dark – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
24. Highway Companion – Tom Petty
27. Echo – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
29. Pack Up the Plantation: Live! – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
39. You’re Gonna Get It – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
41. The Traveling Wilburys Collection (Deluxe Edition) [Remastered] – The Traveling Wilburys
46. Mojo (Bonus Track Version) – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
59. 2 – Mudcrutch
61. Let Me Up (I’ve Had Enough) – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
69. The Traveling Wilburys, Vol. 3 (Remastered) – The Traveling Wilburys
75. The Last DJ – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
85. Nobody’s Children – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
Currently on Apple’s U.S. iTunes Top 100 Songs Chart:
1. Free Fallin’ – Tom Petty
3. I Won’t Back Down – Tom Petty
4. Mary Jane’s Last Dance – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
7. You Don’t Know How It Feels – Tom Petty
8. American Girl – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
13. Learning To Fly – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
14. Wildflowers – Tom Petty
18. Runnin’ Down a Dream – Tom Petty
23. Breakdown – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
24. Don’t Do Me Like That – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
26. Refugee – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
28. You Wreck Me – Tom Petty
29. Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around (with Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers) – Stevie Nicks with Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
31. Free Fallin’ – Tom Petty
32. Don’t Come Around Here No More – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
36. End of the Line – The Traveling Wilburys
44. I Won’t Back Down – Tom Petty
49. You Got Lucky – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
51. Into the Great Wide Open – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
52. Here Comes My Girl – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
54. The Waiting – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
55. While My Guitar Gently Weeps (Live) – Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne, Steve Winwood, Dhani Harrison & Prince
63. Handle with Care – The Traveling Wilburys
74. Free Fallin’ – Tom Petty
78. Yer So Bad – Tom Petty
82. It’s Good to Be King – Tom Petty
85. Mary Jane’s Last Dance (1993 Greatest Hits) – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
97. Learning to Fly – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
There are many more Tom Petty albums and songs currently in iTunes Top 200 album and songs charts.
MacDailyNews Take: A fitting tribute.
