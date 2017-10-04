Rock legend Tom Petty died at age 66 of cardiac arrest in his home in Malibu, California on Monday.

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers recently completed a summer tour last week with three nights at the Hollywood Bowl. The tour marked the band’s 40th anniversary.

On behalf of the Tom Petty family, we are devastated to announce the untimely death of of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty.

He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived.

He died peacefully surrounded by family and friends. – Tony Dimitriades, longtime manager of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, on behalf of the family

As the news of his passing spread around the world, Petty’s albums began ascending to the top of Apple’s iTunes charts.

Currently on Apple’s U.S. iTunes Top 100 Albums Chart:

1. Greatest Hits – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

2. Wildflowers – Tom Petty

3. Anthology: Through the Years – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

4. Full Moon Fever – Tom Petty

7. Damn the Torpedoes (Deluxe Version) – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

8. The Live Anthology – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

9. Into the Great Wide Open – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

11. Damn the Torpedoes – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

12. The Traveling Wilburys, Vol. 1 (Remastered) – The Traveling Wilburys

14. Southern Accents – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

15. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

16. Hard Promises – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

19. Hypnotic Eye – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

20. The Traveling Wilburys Collection (Remastered) – The Traveling Wilburys

22. Long After Dark – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

24. Highway Companion – Tom Petty

27. Echo – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

29. Pack Up the Plantation: Live! – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

39. You’re Gonna Get It – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

41. The Traveling Wilburys Collection (Deluxe Edition) [Remastered] – The Traveling Wilburys

46. Mojo (Bonus Track Version) – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

59. 2 – Mudcrutch

61. Let Me Up (I’ve Had Enough) – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

69. The Traveling Wilburys, Vol. 3 (Remastered) – The Traveling Wilburys

75. The Last DJ – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

85. Nobody’s Children – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

Currently on Apple’s U.S. iTunes Top 100 Songs Chart:

1. Free Fallin’ – Tom Petty

3. I Won’t Back Down – Tom Petty

4. Mary Jane’s Last Dance – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

7. You Don’t Know How It Feels – Tom Petty

8. American Girl – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

13. Learning To Fly – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

14. Wildflowers – Tom Petty

18. Runnin’ Down a Dream – Tom Petty

23. Breakdown – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

24. Don’t Do Me Like That – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

26. Refugee – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

28. You Wreck Me – Tom Petty

29. Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around (with Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers) – Stevie Nicks with Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

31. Free Fallin’ – Tom Petty

32. Don’t Come Around Here No More – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

36. End of the Line – The Traveling Wilburys

44. I Won’t Back Down – Tom Petty

49. You Got Lucky – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

51. Into the Great Wide Open – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

52. Here Comes My Girl – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

54. The Waiting – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

55. While My Guitar Gently Weeps (Live) – Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne, Steve Winwood, Dhani Harrison & Prince

63. Handle with Care – The Traveling Wilburys

74. Free Fallin’ – Tom Petty

78. Yer So Bad – Tom Petty

82. It’s Good to Be King – Tom Petty

85. Mary Jane’s Last Dance (1993 Greatest Hits) – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

97. Learning to Fly – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

There are many more Tom Petty albums and songs currently in iTunes Top 200 album and songs charts.