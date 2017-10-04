“My iPhone may as well be lodged in my brainstem, right between the pons and medulla oblongata. I don’t like to admit it, but Lord Tim Cook above me, it’s true: This electronic slab is connected to my mental being more than any other object on this planet, save my wedding band,” Damon Beres writes for Mashable. “And last week, it made me crazy.”

“If you’ve never tried to break up with an iPhone before, I’ll tell you this much: It’s not easy. After a year on iOS following many more on Android, I wanted to prove to myself that I could leave Apple’s ‘walled garden’ without feeling like I’d sacrificed something,” Beres writes. “In the end, I couldn’t do it, and I feel completely, painfully owned by the richest corporation on planet Earth.”

“Here was the idea: Simply leave my iPhone 7 in favor of a Samsung Galaxy Note 8,” Beres writes. “The problem is that iOS is incredibly sticky. Once you’re locked into an iPhone, leaving the ecosystem is torturous, especially if most of the people in your life also use iOS. Suddenly, after I switched to Android, I was missing text messages. My friends and I were no longer able to rely on the “conversations” we had set up in Apple’s Messages app… Apps like Snapchat and Instagram couldn’t handle the Note 8’s oddly proportioned screen, so media didn’t always display properly. Sending photos and videos to my friends required additional steps.”

Read more in the full article here.