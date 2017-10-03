“I regret buying the iPhone 8 Plus because it feels almost exactly the same as the iPhone 7 Plus in day-to-day usage, especially for the things I use my phone most for, like sending emails, browsing Twitter and sending text messages,” Haselton writes. “Unless I return my 8 Plus soon, I won’t have the new iPhone X to show off to my friends and family. As the tech guy, I kind of want those bragging rights. And I’ll be awfully jealous of my friends who have the iPhone X if they get it before me.”
“I praised the iPhone 8 Plus in my review and I still think it’s the best iPhone for most people who don’t care about having the best iPhone out there,” Haselton writes. “I’m torn, but because of who I am, I probably should have waited for the X. Maybe I’ll try pre-ordering it later this month and, if shipment times aren’t too long, I’ll make the switch.”
MacDailyNews Take: So predictable, even we could do it:
This is pretty much the universal reaction to what would have been the world’s best smartphone had the iPhone X not existed. Again, Apple may have a problem on their hands if they’ve made too many iPhone 8/Plus units and are not prepared to market and promo them like crazy. Since the U.S. carriers are already offering iPhone 8/Plus promotions, Apple seems to have planned for the expected reaction to iPhone 8/Plus with iPhone X looming over them. — MacDailyNews, September 19, 2017
—
Poor iPhone 8 Plus. You’ll be the best smartphone on the planet for all of 42 days. — MacDailyNews, September 19, 2017
—
You know, we’re not convinced that Apple will be overrun with iPhone 8/Plus preorders. Yes, use the App Store app [to preorder], in case, but it might be an easier night than you think. In fact, Apple just might have a problem on their hands, judging by the early results of our online poll. It’s early, but we expect Apple to market the living you-know-what out of the iPhone 8/Plus because, next to the iPhone X, it’s looking like a tough sell. — MacDailyNews, September 14, 2017
