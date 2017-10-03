“I was perfectly happy when I bought Apple’s new iPhone 8 Plus,” Todd Haselton writes for CNBC. “I still think it’s the best iPhone you can buy right now. But I can’t stop thinking about the iPhone X.”

“I regret buying the iPhone 8 Plus because it feels almost exactly the same as the iPhone 7 Plus in day-to-day usage, especially for the things I use my phone most for, like sending emails, browsing Twitter and sending text messages,” Haselton writes. “Unless I return my 8 Plus soon, I won’t have the new iPhone X to show off to my friends and family. As the tech guy, I kind of want those bragging rights. And I’ll be awfully jealous of my friends who have the iPhone X if they get it before me.”

“I praised the iPhone 8 Plus in my review and I still think it’s the best iPhone for most people who don’t care about having the best iPhone out there,” Haselton writes. “I’m torn, but because of who I am, I probably should have waited for the X. Maybe I’ll try pre-ordering it later this month and, if shipment times aren’t too long, I’ll make the switch.”

