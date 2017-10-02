“Are you finding that your iPhone’s battery life isn’t anywhere near as good as it was with iOS 10? You’re not alone.,” Adrian Kingsley-Hughes reports for ZDNet.

“Every time Apple releases a new version of iOS, there never a shortage of people complaining that their battery life has gone from great to terrible. Sometimes this is just down to the iPhone or iPad needing a few charge/recharge cycles to recalibrate the battery charging mechanism and for things like Spotlight to finish indexing all the files on the device, other times it’s a bug in iOS or an app that’s sucking at the battery,” Kingsley-Hughes reports. “It seems that iOS 11 has a problem that’s seriously affecting battery life.”

“I generally ignore these early reports, but we’re now almost two weeks on from release, and despite seeing iOS 11.0.1 being released, battery life continues to be a big problem for many users,” Kingsley-Hughes reports. “[Beyond he usual tweaks], we’re all going to have to wait for Apple to push out a patch to address the problem (early indications suggest that iOS 11.1, which has been released to beta testers, goes some way to improve battery life).”

Read more in the full article here.