“The problem with the Apple TV lies mostly in lost opportunities,” Michael Vogel writes via Quora. “Apple got in on the streaming devices for TVs long before they were popular (and Apple is in a rare position here. Apple usually comes into a market late and popularizes it, when in this case Apple was the first mover but Google, following them in a product category, actually popularized streaming devices). The history of Apple TV is full of missed opportunities on Apple’s part, some of which are starkly easy to see.”

“I believe the biggest problem was that Apple TV was never a priority until 2015,” Vogel writes. “At that point, Apple was counting on bundling their TV streaming service with it and when those deals didn’t get made, they were left without a compelling reason to convince consumers to buy their hardware. Rather than adjust accordingly by either stripping it down and selling it as a simple streaming box, they just released it as it was, hoping the software and services would follow. That’s where I see them now, treading water and waiting for the deals or their own streaming service to gain traction.”

[Attribution: Forbes. Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]