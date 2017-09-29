“I believe the biggest problem was that Apple TV was never a priority until 2015,” Vogel writes. “At that point, Apple was counting on bundling their TV streaming service with it and when those deals didn’t get made, they were left without a compelling reason to convince consumers to buy their hardware. Rather than adjust accordingly by either stripping it down and selling it as a simple streaming box, they just released it as it was, hoping the software and services would follow. That’s where I see them now, treading water and waiting for the deals or their own streaming service to gain traction.”
MacDailyNews Take: Without compelling, exclusive content (streaming TV shows, feature films, and apps), Apple TV will remain a niche product even though it offers the best user interface, streaming quality, and Apple ecosystem features on the market.
As we wrote earlier this week, “It’s certainly nice to see Apple finally getting serious about original content, however late they may be. Apple definitely has the resources to extremely quickly cover the ground that been ceded so far via clueless dithering and mismanagement.”
Apple should use their cash pile to create some much needed leverage to finally get their Apple TV subscription bundle(s) up and running even if all they do is flash their cash around. — MacDailyNews, January 14, 2016
It’s quite possible that without Steve Jobs’ help, Eddy Cue couldn’t get ink in a stationery store. — MacDailyNews, November 5, 2015
Cook should consider bidding for and winning NFL Sunday Ticket away from Direct TV, buying rights to Premiere League and La Liga games, etc. and making them Apple TV exclusives. Go directly to the sports leagues with boatlods of cash. Maybe that’ll grease the wheels. It’ll certainly move a bunch of Apple TV boxes around the world in short order. — MacDailyNews, May 6, 2014
[Attribution: Forbes. Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]