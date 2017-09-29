“Simpson is being released after spending nine years behind bars in a 2008 armed robbery and kidnapping case,” AP reports. “LaVergne says Simpson wants to see his family and enjoy ‘the very simple pleasures’ of life, including eating seafood and steak and getting a new iPhone.”
“Simpson was acquitted of the 1994 killings of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman,” AP reports. “He was later found liable for their deaths in civil court.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Of course, after some seafood, steak, and a visit to the Apple Store, Simpson will immediately return his life’s quest find the killer — or killers 😉 — who slaughtered Nicole and Mr. Goldman by combing golf courses around the world.