“The European Commission on Thursday published new guidelines for online platforms to step up the prevention, detection, and removal of objectionable content such as hate speech and terrorist-related content,” Stephanie Condon reports for ZDNet. “‘The Commission expects online platforms to take swift action over the coming months,’ it said in a release, noting that terrorism and illegal hate speech are ‘already illegal under EU law, both online and offline.’ If tech companies don’t implement the guidelines, the release said, the Commission will ‘assess whether additional measures are needed… including possible legislative measures to complement the existing regulatory framework.'”

“‘The rule of law applies online just as much as offline,’ Commissioner Vera Jourová said in a statement. ‘We cannot accept a digital Wild West, and we must act. The code of conduct I agreed with Facebook, Twitter, Google and Microsoft shows that a self-regulatory approach can serve as a good example and can lead to results. However, if the tech companies don’t deliver, we will do it,'” Condon reports. “In a press conference Thursday, the AFP reports, Jourová said she deleted her own Facebook account ‘because it was the highway for hatred, and I am not willing to support it.'”

“Tech firms have also become more aggressive at shutting down what they deem to be objectionable content. In the wake of the violent protests this year in Charlottesville, Virginia, Google pulled domain registration support for the neo-Nazi site The Daily Stormer. Facebook, meanwhile, hired a fleet of contractors to look for potential terrorist activity — before giving a clear definition of what it considers terrorism,” Condon reports. “Along with curbing hate speech and terrorism, online platforms are now coming under scrutiny for enabling bad actors to interfere in democratic elections. Executives from Facebook, Google, and Twitter have been asked to testify next month to the US Congress regarding Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential election.”

Read more in the full article here.