“The new Apple TV 4K biggest selling point is right in its name — 4K. But, there’s a lot of hardware inside to make that happen,” Mike Wuerthele writes for AppleInsider. “Apple didn’t skimp on the processor. The A10X fusion processor provides the oomph to drive all those pixels, with more bits per pixel than the last version.”

“The Apple TV 4K is an expensive streamer, for sure. A starting price of $179 is nothing to sneeze at. A 4K Roku can be had for less than that, and the very recent Amazon Fire HD box is even cheaper —assuming you tolerate the ads and data mining associated with the company. But, a better way to look at is as an upgrade charge for your existing iTunes content, if you have any. The deal that Apple made with Hollywood to upgrade past HD purchases to 4K is unprecedented, and a great boon for consumers,” Wuerthele writes. “In essence, if you’ve got 18 HD movies that you own from the iTunes store that are on the 4K list, the Apple TV 4K has essentially paid for itself. And, it doesn’t matter if you bought them directly, or used a code from a Blu-Ray purchase.”

“What sells the device is the A10X processor. Like the A8 in the fourth generation Apple TV, the processor has enough push to do what it needs to do with style on a 4K television. And, Apple won’t have to update the device for a few years because of it,” Wuerthele writes. “If you want a set-it-and-forget-it box for your 4K television, HDR or not, and you have at least one other Apple device, get the new Apple TV 4K. There is little to not like about it. Even if you don’t have 4K, you’re future-proofed for a few years at least and the power of the A10X is nice.”

Much more in the full review here.