“A Silicon Valley titan who helped create Google Street View and engineered Waymo and Uber’s self-driving cars is taking new steps to solidify technology’s place in the future,” Jennifer Smith reports for The Daily Mail. “”

“In 2015, Anthony Levandowski, 37, founded a religion called Way of the Future. It has only been revealed now as state officials in California wait for him to respond to the necessary IRS filings he must provide for it,” Smith reports. “Way of the Future has no website or headquarters but, according to Wired which obtained copies of his original filings, Levandowski is its founder and CEO.”

“The documents give its purpose is to ‘develop and promote the realization of a Godhead based on Artificial Intelligence.’ They say it aims to ‘through understanding and worship of the Godhead, contribute to the betterment of society,” Smith reports. “What’s more, he is at the heart of a legal fight between Google’s parent company Alphabet and Uber. Waymo, the self-driving car subsidiary which Alphabet owns, is suing Uber, claiming it stole trade secrets to make their own self-driving cars. The engineer they say is responsible for the theft is Levandowski who they allege downloaded 14,000 secret files before leaving Google in 2016 after nine years at the company.

MacDailyNews Take: California isn’t called “The Land of Fruits and Nuts” for nothing. Now, wait, Google is suing someone claiming they stole their IP and copied their work? That’s rich. The Google hypocrites Do Know Evil. It’s constantly right there in the mirror. Here’s what Google’s Android looked like before and after Apple’s iPhone: People who buy Android phones and tablets reward thieves.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Lynn Weiler” for the heads up.]