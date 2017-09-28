“When I last mentioned Apple SSD prices, they maxed out at $2/GB. Apple’s prices (per GB) also tended to rise as capacity rose,” Robin Harris writes for ZDNet. “For example, under the pricing announced on June 5, 2017 at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, the first 192GB increment to the base configuration, cost $0.52/GB. The next increment, 448GB, cost $0.67/GB. Then a couple of weeks ago, Apple quietly raised iPad Pro prices for the 256GB and 512GB models by $50 each.”

“Now Apple’s storage prices are constant across capacity. Under the new pricing that was not announced – simply inserted into the Apple Store – a couple of weeks ago, that first 192GB now costs $0.78/GB. The added 448GB costs also costs $0.78/GB,” Harris writes. “In fact, MacBook Pro flash increments are also $0.78/GB. So iOS has parity with the Mac in storage pricing as well.”

“Removing the price disincentive for larger capacities is a smart move for Apple,” Harris writes. “Apple must be very confident of its flash supply to do this. And a driver for their part of the winning bid for Toshiba’s flash business. [Due to intense demand], NAND flash storage prices have risen dramatically – ≈50 percent – over the last year… Toshiba’s new fab will come on line next year, which will relieve supply constraints. And Apple’s march to lower costs should resume.”

