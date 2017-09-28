“Now Apple’s storage prices are constant across capacity. Under the new pricing that was not announced – simply inserted into the Apple Store – a couple of weeks ago, that first 192GB now costs $0.78/GB. The added 448GB costs also costs $0.78/GB,” Harris writes. “In fact, MacBook Pro flash increments are also $0.78/GB. So iOS has parity with the Mac in storage pricing as well.”
“Removing the price disincentive for larger capacities is a smart move for Apple,” Harris writes. “Apple must be very confident of its flash supply to do this. And a driver for their part of the winning bid for Toshiba’s flash business. [Due to intense demand], NAND flash storage prices have risen dramatically – ≈50 percent – over the last year… Toshiba’s new fab will come on line next year, which will relieve supply constraints. And Apple’s march to lower costs should resume.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple still makes strong margins on storage, but, as Harris points out, they’ve also dropped prices by over half in the last couple of years.
