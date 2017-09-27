MacDailyNews Take: Just like in the TV commercial! “40 million songs on your wrist.” (See below.)

“Apple has just released watchOS 4.1 beta 1 to developers, which brings the promised LTE music streaming to the Series 3 Apple Watch with LTE,” Jeff Benjamin reports for 9to5Mac.

“WatchOS 4.1 contains three notable features: First and foremost, the updated Music app allows access to your entire iCloud Music Library,” Benjamin reports. “This means that you’ll no longer have to sync songs in order to play them directly on your Apple Watch. It also means that you can use Siri to directly request playback of any song from Apple’s vast collection of 40 million tracks.”

“The second big feature is a brand new app, the Radio app. The Radio app is, as its name implies, a radio for playing back Beats 1 music and various Apple Music radio stations,” Benjamin reports. “As expected, it can also be used to play third-party stations like NPR, CBS Radio, and ESPN.”





