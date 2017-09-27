“Steven Troughton-Smith and Guilherme Rambo, who live thousands of miles apart in Ireland and Brazil, dutifully combed through the leaked code,” Dormehl writes. “Working separately but in parallel, they pieced together clues that allowed them to reverse-engineer Apple’s plans. Then they released their findings on Twitter, painting an incredibly accurate picture of the iPhone X in a drip-drip-drip of juicy, spoiler-filled tweets.”
“The end result? An Apple event upstaged by leaks, and by the hard work of two curious coders,” Dormehl writes. “Cult of Mac talked with Troughton-Smith and Rambo to find out how they uncovered some of Apple’s most closely kept secrets.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s ODF. “Doubling down on secrecy,” indeed.
