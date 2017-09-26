“The National Treasury Management Agency has extended the deadline on a tender process aimed at securing an escrow agent for Apple’s disputed, multi-billion euro tax fund and amended a key condition that would have limited the number of eligible candidates,” Gretchen Friemann reports for The Irish Independent. “The deadline is now September 29.”

Friemann reports, “Apple is expected to funnel up to €15bn into the fund with the cash held in escrow as it, along with the Government, appeals the EU Commission’s ruling that Apple received €13bn in illegal State aid.”

