Friemann reports, “Apple is expected to funnel up to €15bn into the fund with the cash held in escrow as it, along with the Government, appeals the EU Commission’s ruling that Apple received €13bn in illegal State aid.”
MacDailyNews Take: Anyone who starts a business in an EU country while these sort of shenanigans are occurring is batshit insane.
Is Ireland its own country or merely a vassal state to a quasi-governmental political confederation that’s already been hit with one very significant defection?
The EU’s retroactive tax grab is a farce.
