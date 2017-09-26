“tvOS has to be the most polished TV operating system I’ve used, and even when I’m faced with its limitations (no Amazon Prime until later this year) I don’t find myself too bothered,” Cranz writes. “Everything is so pretty and so easy to use that it’s hard to be annoyed.”
“It’s a solid device. If you’re already invested in the iTunes store, don’t want to mess with the potential fussiness of Android on the Nvidia Shield, or you’re desperate to have very nice looking first run movies without dropping cash on a Blu-ray player, then the Apple TV 4K should be at the top of your list,” Cranz writes. “It can’t do as much as the Nvidia Shield, and it isn’t as cheap as the Roku Ultra, but this little $180 box usually just works, and it looks great while it does it.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Another solid review for Apple TV 4K!
May it sell out this Christmas, so that Apple will devote even more resources to the device and its ecosystem!
SEE ALSO:
CNET reviews Apple TV 4K review: ‘Premium-grade 4K HDR streaming for a high price’ – September 25, 2017
How Apple should fix Apple TV: This all seems so obvious, and yet… – September 25, 2017
The Verge reviews Apple TV 4K: So close, so far – September 21, 2017
Mashable reviews Apple TV 4K: A solid update that costs too much vs. rivals – September 21, 2017
Survey: Pay-TV losses could accelerate to more than 5 million U.S. households per year – September 21, 2017
Engadget reviews Apple TV 4K: Finally, no compromises; the Apple TV we’ve been waiting for – September 21, 2017
USA Today reviews Apple TV 4K: ‘Spiffy catch-up to Amazon and Roku devices’ – September 21, 2017