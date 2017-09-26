“The Apple TV is back for sale on Amazon after a two-year hiatus – a move that was expected following Apple CEO Tim Cook’s announcement in June that Amazon’s Prime Video app would arrive on Apple TV later this year,” Sarah Perez reports for TechCrunch.

“The two companies had clearly come to an agreement that benefitted their mutual interests – for Amazon, that meant getting its streaming video app onto Apple TV devices; and for Apple, it meant getting its streaming media player on Amazon.com’s retail site again,” Perez reports. “Amazon a couple of years ago had stopped selling the Apple TV, as well as Google Chromecast, even extending that ban to third-party sellers. The company had said at the time that it wouldn’t sell media players that didn’t support its Amazon Prime Video application, in order to avoid customer confusion.”

The re-emergence of the Apple TV also hints that the Amazon Prime Video app will soon be appearing in the Apple TV App Store, as previously planned.”

