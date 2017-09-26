“The two companies had clearly come to an agreement that benefitted their mutual interests – for Amazon, that meant getting its streaming video app onto Apple TV devices; and for Apple, it meant getting its streaming media player on Amazon.com’s retail site again,” Perez reports. “Amazon a couple of years ago had stopped selling the Apple TV, as well as Google Chromecast, even extending that ban to third-party sellers. The company had said at the time that it wouldn’t sell media players that didn’t support its Amazon Prime Video application, in order to avoid customer confusion.”
The re-emergence of the Apple TV also hints that the Amazon Prime Video app will soon be appearing in the Apple TV App Store, as previously planned.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Just have that Amazon Prime Video app in the Apple TV App Store in time for The Grand Tour!
Note: A check of Amazon.com at 3:55pm EDT did not turn up any Apple TV listings and the links from previous reports return a “Sorry, we couldn’t find that page” message. Perhaps the Apple TV listings will return at the same time the Amazon Prime Video app is launched for Apple TV.
