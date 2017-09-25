“‘Orders of the new IPhone have disappointed the market and foreign investors may continue net selling Taiwan stocks,’ said Alan Tseng, Taipei-based vice president at Capital Investment Management,” Yu reports. “Overseas investors pulled a net $677 million from the island’s stock market last week, the biggest outflows in three months. Earlier optimism that the iPhone would bolster Taiwan earnings had sent the Taiex to a 17-year high as inflows swelled. The Taiex slid 1.1 percent the close, its lowest in a month.”
Yu reports, “Apple iPhone 8 pre-orders are “substantially lower” than iPhone 7 and iPhone 6 levels, Rosenblatt Securities analyst Jun Zhang wrote in a note last week. Initial feedback suggests iPhone 8 volume is below predecessors in the U.S. and even more so in China, according to Zhang.”
MacDailyNews Take: Inexplicably, nowhere does the report mention the existence of iPhone X. You know, the iPhone for which everyone is waiting. This report acts as as if the “iPhone 8” is all there is and therefore Apple’s iPhones this year are a “disappointment.”
If you get your investment information from Bloomberg Technology, we pity you.
For AAPL shareholders, the theme for this morning is: The fix is in.
This too shall pass.
