“Like the super-fancy iPhone X, you absolutely don’t need the Apple TV 4K. But you might want one anyway,” David Katzmaier writes for CNET. “If you just paid big for a sweet new TV, it makes sense to feed it the best video you can. With streaming that means 4K resolution, preferably with high dynamic range (HDR) or Dolby Vision, which both deliver better color and more pop.”

“The Apple TV 4K is the new luxury box. It combines the best streaming video quality available today with the smoothest, most polished feel. It’s as quick and capable as any streamer around. And since the price is just $30 (£30 or AU$40) more than the non-4K version, it’s a better value even if you don’t already own a 4K HDR TV,” Katzmaier writes. “The 4K box is available in 32GB and 64GB configurations. Unless you download lots of big games, 32GB is plenty, since the box streams pretty much everything else (video, photos and so on) and the storage is used primarily for apps.”

MacDailyNews Take: As anyone with a $K set knows, this feature alone is worth the price of admission.

“4K streams have been available since 2014 but they’ve been notoriously difficult to find. Netflix does a good job of surfacing them in a row called “Ultra HD 4K” on many devices and TVs, but if you want to just see available titles across a bunch of services, it’s not easy,” Katzmaier writes. “On the Apple TV 4K you can just press the remote’s mic button and say, ‘Show me TV shows in 4K,’ or, ‘Show me movies in 4K.’ You can get more specific like, ‘Show me comic book movies in 4K,’ or, ‘Show me TV dramas in 4K.’ Each of these searches returned relevant results from Netflix and iTunes, the two 4K services currently active on my box.”

“If you’re an ‘Apple person’ with a nice TV and a yen for improved image quality, the Apple TV 4K is definitely worth getting — and if you already own the non-4K one and you have cash to spare, it’s a good excuse to kick that box to a secondary room. The same goes for movie buffs who regularly rent or buy new releases in 4K, thanks to iTunes’ price advantage and promise to upgrade to the 4K versions,” Katzmaier writes. “For everyone else it’s a tougher sell. Apple TV 4K still provides a more polished experience than the current Roku or Amazon 4K devices or the Nvidia Shield (which just dropped in price to $180 too), but that polish comes dear.”

