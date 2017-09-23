“You can be forgiven for not noticing the new Games icon at the base of the iOS 11 App Store app is based on a familiar shape,” Ulanoff writes. “Take a close look at that tiny rocket.”
“Remind you of anything? It’s based on the Apple logo leaf,” Ulanoff writes. “In fact, it is the leaf, with some obvious embellishments. Apple did it because of the importance of games in the App Store ecosystem.”
Read more and see the comparison images in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: According to Statista (July 2017) the 10 most popular Apple App Store categories by share of active apps are:
Games – 25.08%
Business – 9.83%
Education – 8.47%
Lifestyle – 8.33%
Entertainment – 6.1%
Utilities – 4.89%
Travel – 3.93%
Books – 3.02%
Health & Fitness – 2.98%
Food & Drink – 2.86%