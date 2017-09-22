“You probably know that Apple’s new Face ID feature will unlock the iPhone X and secure mobile payments with Apple Pay,” Jessica Dolcourt writes for CNET. “You might even know that the front-facing camera behind Face ID can apply portrait mode to selfies and also breathe life into animated emojis, or ‘animoji.'”

Dolcourt asks, “But did you know that Face ID knows when you’re looking at the screen, and then makes the iPhone X respond?”

According to Apple’s website, when you’re looking at the screen, Face ID will:

• Reveal notification and messages for your eyes only

• Keep the screen lit when you’re reading (don’t you hate when it dims before you’re ready?)

• Lower the volume of an alarm or ringer, because you can hear it, already, I mean, you’re right there

