Dolcourt asks, “But did you know that Face ID knows when you’re looking at the screen, and then makes the iPhone X respond?”
According to Apple’s website, when you’re looking at the screen, Face ID will:
• Reveal notification and messages for your eyes only
• Keep the screen lit when you’re reading (don’t you hate when it dims before you’re ready?)
• Lower the volume of an alarm or ringer, because you can hear it, already, I mean, you’re right there
MacDailyNews Take: There’s a wealth of features that Apple can add because the iPhone X knows when you’re paying attention to it. It’ll be fun to see what else Apple adds over time to utilize iPhone X’s (and future products’) facial/attention recognition sensors.