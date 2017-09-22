“If you’ve upgraded to iOS 11 you may want to take time to explore some of the more interesting ARKit apps I’ve come across,” Jony Evans writes for Computerworld.

“Stephanie Llamas, VP, Research and Strategy at SuperData Research says the mobile AR market will grow from $1.01b in 2017 to $18.69 by 2020, but while games account for 82 percent of revenue today, they will account for just 18 percent by 2020,” Evans writes. “I’ve not included too many games in this collection, (though I am still playing The Machines).”

• Edmunds: In the market for a new car? Will the one you’re looking at fit your parking spot? This little AR app lets you fit test the car you want to see if it will fit inside that space.

Nine more AR apps in the full article here.