“In addition, the iPhone X 256 is a considerable $159 jump from the 64GB. Gaps used to be $100 between memory bands. This new increased gap is because the memory bands are now 64/256 vs. 32/128/256 in the previous generation. The memory tiers are now two and they are quite far apart (4x),” Dediu writes. “This places the top of the range at a new high, as expected, but it’s a higher high. We see an $180 increase from the previous high.”
“Regardless of this surge in the top, the percent of units sold at that highest point is not likely to be very significant. X at 256Gb is a great product for enthusiasts but I suspect most people who want to experience the X will comfortably settle for the iPhone X 64,” Dediu writes. “The interesting action is in the middle of the pack. The meat of the increase in product mix is right in the $650 to $850 range where Apple went from 4 products to 6. And they are all highly competitive 7 and 8 iPhones… Here, I believe, is where the sales action will be concentrated. I still predict that, apart from a transient launch period burst, the ASP will stick to its 10-year trajectory of mild increases (keeping with inflation.) In other words, the iPhone will cost about $650 for another year. This season the iPhones X will be door busters but over the whole year customers will walk out with 7 and 8 iPhones. The big year of the X will be next year, after the X+1 ships.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: What do you think, general public-wise, regarding the iPhone mix? Will the majority choose “traditional” iPhones (7/Plus, 8/Plus) with smaller contingents at the top (X) and bottom (SE) of the iPhone lines? (We’d have to imagine the 32GB iPhone SE will be mighty popular in developing countries. That device is a tremendous value!)
Also, if you’re planning on getting an iPhone X (eventually; supply and demand is going to be a royal bitch with this one), will you be opting for the 64GB or 256GB model?