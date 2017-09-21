“But the new Apple TV doesn’t support Atmos,” Patel writes. “And it doesn’t support YouTube in 4K HDR. And it doesn’t have Disney or Marvel movies in 4K HDR. And it makes some 1080p content look less than great.”
“I’m going to explain why these limitations exist, but you’ll have to bear with me. I suspect most reviewers will focus on the interface, the TV app and the various content deals that populate it, and the bare fact that the Apple TV now supports 4K HDR playback. But I need to tell you about video format arcana, because Apple’s decisions around some very wonky specs directly influence what it’s like to use the new Apple TV 4K,” Patel writes. “Put some tape on your glasses. This is going to be nerdy.”
MacDailyNews Take: So, in a nutshell: Atmos support is on Apple’s roadmap, the issue with 4K HDR playback is YouTube’s (Google’s) (Alphabet’s) VP9 video format (no time frame for a – ahem – resolution on that one), and Apple’s 4K HDR processing needs work.
We’re sure Apple TV 4K will get regular updates, as usual, some of which will address Patel’s myriad issues.
