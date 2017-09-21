“With support for 4K and HDR, a speedy new processor, and refreshed tvOS update, it’s no stretch at all to say it’s the best Apple TV the company has ever made,” Karissa Bell writes for Mashable. “It builds on everything that was great about the 2015 Apple TV while making significant improvements where they count. Even so, at a $179 starting price, it’s difficult to justify the cost when there’s so much competition.”

“The whole thing is powered by Apple’s new A10X Fusion chip, which delivers the performance boost necessary to handle 4K content. It also supports Gigabit Ethernet (even better for 4K streaming!) and better Wi-Fi so it can take advantage of a dedicated network for streaming, if you have one,” Bell writes. “Seeing a theme here? Apple really wants to make 4K streaming as smooth and as fast as possible, which, again, is a very good thing… Apple’s Siri Remote at least makes it much, much, easier to find the 4k content that’s already available. Ask Siri for 4K or HDR titles and you can see all the options, across all the services, in one place.”

MacDailyNews Take: That’s worth the price of admission right there.

“As great as it is to finally have access to 4K and HDR content via an Apple TV, the biggest issue right now is that the price is, for now, very difficult to justify when you have 4K-ready competition from Roku, Amazon, and Google at a fraction of the cost,” Bell writes. “Not that there aren’t benefits to buying into Apple’s premium. If you’ve already invested a lot of money into iTunes content, then it may be worth it to pay the extra cost upfront [free HD to 4K conversions from Apple]… But whether that balances out the $179 price (or $199, if you want the 64GB version), is another matter. With so much competition coming in at significantly under the $100 mark, the ‘Apple tax’ is harder to justify here. For all but the most dedicated Apple loyalists, the new Apple TV is likely to inspire buyer’s remorse.”

