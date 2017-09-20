“The camera in your pocket is about to get better. Again,” James Martin writes for CNET. “Apple has always packed serious photography power inside the iPhone, and the iPhone 8 Plus is no exception. With a new 12-megapixel sensor that captures color and texture in stunning detail and dual wide-angle and telephoto lenses, the iPhone 8 Plus delivers a serious camera.”

“More than 2,000 photos later, I feel like I have a good sense of what this new camera can do,” Martin writes. “I’m definitely impressed. ”

“Apple’s new A11 Bionic chip contains a staggering 4.3 billion transistors. All this power means Apple can push the limits of computational photography, overcoming the hardware limitations of small sensors and small lenses to produce images that are extraordinary by smartphone standards,” Martin writes. “While these cameras and 12-megapixel sensors may not yet compete with the pure resolution of DSLRs, Apple’s processing power is pushing photography in ways the traditional camera companies don’t.”

“The iPhone 8 Plus boasts a powerful new image signal processor, and I wanted to see how the sensor produces photos with better sharpness, less noise, and richer colors and textures,” Martin writes. “The photos here are pretty much straight out of the camera — no additional image editing involved… My photos look just as my eye had seen them. The images are as detailed as I remember them.”

