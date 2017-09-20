“In a video introducing the iPhone X, Apple design chief Jony Ive speaks in his usual sonorous tones about features like polished stainless steel and new formulations of glass,” Tom Simonite reports for Wired. “Twice, he also calls out a feature of the $999 device that its owners will never see: the A11 ‘bionic’ processor powering the phone.”

“The new chip’s prominence reflects Apple’s deepening investment in chip design. Last week the company also revealed it had built new custom chips or chip components for artificial intelligence, graphics, and video,” Simonite reports. “Computer and gadget makers have traditionally outsourced the work of designing and making the processors at the heart of their products. In the PC era, Apple followed this path as well: The processors in its Macintosh computers were initially built by Motorola, and later by Intel. In smartphones, however, industry watchers say Apple’s strategy of designing chips itself has given it a big advantage—and arguably made its mobile chips the best on the planet.”

“Apple’s rivals love to take inspiration from the iPhone, but they can’t easily copy its chip strategy,” Simonite reports. “Samsung’s Exynos processors must be designed to serve other customers, too. In addition, the company doesn’t control Google’s Android operating system that powers its phones, so it can’t tightly integrate chip designs and software. Similar limitations apply to Qualcomm.”

