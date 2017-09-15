“This is no ordinary iPhone year,” Pete Pachal writes for Mashable. “After three years of dual-release events — where Apple would launch two phones with generally the same abilities but different sizes — we finally got something new. On Sept. 12, 2017, Apple announced three new iPhones: the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and the forward-looking iPhone X (pronounced ‘ten’).”

“You might be thinking, ‘What happened to iPhone 9?'” Pachal writes. “But the iPhone X has much more severe consequences for next year’s iPhone, something we explore at length on this week’s MashTalk podcast. For the iPhone 11 (or whatever it’s called), will Apple take advancements — like the edge-to-edge OLED display, the TrueDepth camera system, and advanced camera system — and simply put them in two different-size phones? Or will Apple keep its premium tier, and continue to sell a higher-end phone for those willing to pay extra for the latest features?”

Pachal writes, “Besides the iPhone X, we also reflect on the iPhone 8’s ‘middle child’ status, pass judgment on the Apple TV 4K (hint: it doesn’t fare well), and ask the question on everyone’s mind: What the hell is up with that red dot on the Apple Watch Series 3?”

