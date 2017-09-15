“You might be thinking, ‘What happened to iPhone 9?'” Pachal writes. “But the iPhone X has much more severe consequences for next year’s iPhone, something we explore at length on this week’s MashTalk podcast. For the iPhone 11 (or whatever it’s called), will Apple take advancements — like the edge-to-edge OLED display, the TrueDepth camera system, and advanced camera system — and simply put them in two different-size phones? Or will Apple keep its premium tier, and continue to sell a higher-end phone for those willing to pay extra for the latest features?”
Pachal writes, “Besides the iPhone X, we also reflect on the iPhone 8’s ‘middle child’ status, pass judgment on the Apple TV 4K (hint: it doesn’t fare well), and ask the question on everyone’s mind: What the hell is up with that red dot on the Apple Watch Series 3?”
Get the free Mashtalk podcast via iTunes here.
MacDailyNews Take: Spoiler: The red dot on Apple Watch Series 3 signifies that the device has cellular (GPS + Cellular model) as opposed to the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS only).
Also, had Apple listened to us earlier 😉, they would have skipped bestowing the “‘S’ of Death” upon the iPhone 6s an 6s Plus and gone straight to naming those devices the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. Then the following year’s 7/Plus models would have instead been named 8/Plus and then, this year, we’d have the iPhone 9 and 9 Plus alongside the iPhone X.
SEE ALSO:
iPhone 9? Apple has likely changed how iPhones are named – September 13, 2017