“Steve Jobs Theater is empty,” Lance Ulanoff writes for Mashable. “Hours earlier, the massive lobby, demo area (or foyer) space below, and theater were humming with Apple employees, media, analysts, and invited special guests, all jostling to touch the new iPhone X, iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and Apple Watch Series 3. ”

“Now, I stood alone in the vast open space, itself inside Apple Park (Steve Jobs’ version of Disney World), positioning myself dead center under the single-piece 155-foot metallic carbon fiber roof,” Ulanoff writes. “I felt so small. Then I trotted back to the periphery. The sounds of my footsteps reverberated off the 22-foot-tall glass walls, a sharp rap dancing back toward me.”

“It turns out that, for as widely reported on as the Steve Jobs Theater is, it still had many secrets and surprises,” Ulanoff writes. “What you see when you look at the Steve Jobs Theater from the outside is simplicity in the extreme. Inside, there’s no visible frame, pipes, wires, or speakers to break the illusion. The secret, though, is that it’s all there.”



