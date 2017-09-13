“Apple’s ‘one more thing’ yesterday was the long-awaited, all-new iPhone X: a stunning piece of technology with fantastic performance, precision design, and — at last — a breathtaking OLED display,” Mark Rogowsky writes for Forbes. “But while everyone walked away agog about what Tim Cook called ‘the biggest leap forward since the original iPhone,’ it wasn’t truly the most important announcement Apple made yesterday.”

“Yes, it will sell by the tens of millions, hundreds even, and it will provide the bulk of Apple’s profits for years to come. But despite all the marvels inside iPhone X, it’s ultimately still a slab of glass and metal you hold in your hand,” Rogowsky writes. “Apple is already looking to the day when that’s no longer the way people interact with their devices.”

“The future will be worn and not held,” Rogowsky writes. “And that makes the new Apple Watch with built-in cellular functionality the real product to, ahem, watch in the months and years ahead. The waves it makes in 2018 might seem like mere ripples, but Apple is poised to lead a tsunami of change in communication as we enter the next decade.”



“Around 30M have been sold to date and it’s likely that around 1 in 20 iPhone users already have one,” Rogowsky writes. “Surprisingly, it supports not just 4G LTE, but also UMTS, the 3G variant that supplanted GSM — once the world’s most popular mobile phone standard. That gives the Watch access to scores of cellular networks around the world… With an Apple Watch on and AirPods in ear your freedom to move about is greater than before and yet the weight being carried has not been lower in the smartphone era… With an Apple Watch on and AirPods in ear your freedom to move about is greater than before and yet the weight being carried has not been lower in the smartphone era.”



Read more in the full article here.