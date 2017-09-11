“The success of Apple’s next iPhone in China is crucial for the Cupertino-based firm, which has seen its once-coveted phone slip into fifth position in China,” Cadell reports. “Greater China, which for Apple includes Taiwan and Hong Kong, accounted for roughly 18 percent of iPhone sales in the quarter ended in July, making it the company’s top market after the United States and Europe. Yet those sales have been declining steadily and are down 10 percent from a year earlier, in contrast with growth in all other regions.”
“Eight is the luckiest number in China because it sounds similar to the phrase meaning ‘to get rich,'” Cadell reports. “Mentions of ‘iPhone 8’ on popular Chinese social media platform Weibo – an indicator of consumer interest – were running slightly ahead of the similar period before the iPhone 7 launch, but were far more muted than with the iPhone 6.”
MacDailyNews Take: Perfect! iPhone 8, the successor to iPhone 7, and iPhone 8 Plus, the successor to iPhone 7 Plus will be less expensive that Apple’s flagship OLED iPhone X. Try to keep up, Reuters.
So, what we have here is perfect naming (for a change) by Apple! The sky’s the limit for iPhone in China!
And, oh by the way: Newsflash: Apple sells premium products at premium prices to premium customers.
