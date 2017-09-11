“Apple Inc. will launch an expected ‘iPhone 8’ on Tuesday, hoping the number’s auspicious connotations in China will help turn around fortunes in the world’s biggest smartphone market after six quarters of falling sales,” Cate Cadell reports for Reuters. “Chinese shoppers, however, are already counting the cost, with the latest model tipped to have a price tag upward of $1,000 – roughly double the average Chinese monthly salary.”

“The success of Apple’s next iPhone in China is crucial for the Cupertino-based firm, which has seen its once-coveted phone slip into fifth position in China,” Cadell reports. “Greater China, which for Apple includes Taiwan and Hong Kong, accounted for roughly 18 percent of iPhone sales in the quarter ended in July, making it the company’s top market after the United States and Europe. Yet those sales have been declining steadily and are down 10 percent from a year earlier, in contrast with growth in all other regions.”

“Eight is the luckiest number in China because it sounds similar to the phrase meaning ‘to get rich,'” Cadell reports. “Mentions of ‘iPhone 8’ on popular Chinese social media platform Weibo – an indicator of consumer interest – were running slightly ahead of the similar period before the iPhone 7 launch, but were far more muted than with the iPhone 6.”

