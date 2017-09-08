“Apple Inc. is gearing up for a big push to popularize augmented reality, launching new hardware and software in the coming weeks that make it easier for users to shop for virtual couches, slay digital zombies and drop artificial videos in their living rooms,” Tripp Mickle reports for The Wall Street Journal.

“A new high-end iPhone is expected to be unveiled Sept. 12 with a dual-lens camera system and 3-D sensors that improve depth-sensing and enhance augmented-reality experiences. Apple’s new operating system, iOS 11, which becomes available this fall, will offer new augmented-reality capabilities first previewed in June. Meanwhile, apps imposing virtual images on real scenes in a smartphone screen are expected to flood the app store from companies ranging from IKEA to AMC Networks Inc., in hopes of benefiting from Apple’s promotion of augmented reality,” Mickle reports. “Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook has touted augmented reality, telling analysts last month: ‘This is one of those huge things that we’ll look back at and marvel on the start of it.'”

“Katy Huberty, an analyst with Morgan Stanley, said Apple sees the addition of augmented reality—which imposes virtual images over real scenes on a smartphone screen or other device—as potentially as transformational for its business as the debut of the App Store in 2008,” Mickle reports. “ARKit, which Apple released in June, eliminates major obstacles for developing augmented-reality apps, offering software capable of tasks like tracking a user’s position and estimating the light available in a room. It also turned an estimated 500 million iPhone owners into potential customers.”

