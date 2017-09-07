Usually, Apple has begun accepting pre-orders for new iPhones within three days after its reveal.

Citing a supply-chain source, a new report from Macotakara claims this will also be the case this year. This means that pre-orders for Apple’s next-gen OLED iPhone Edition, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus will happen at midnight PDT on September 15th.

Instead of hitting retail stores a week later like it has in the past, Apple plans on shipping the OLED iPhone Edition to customers sometime in October due to the device’s production schedule.

