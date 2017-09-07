“As Apple prepares to introduce a TV service to compete with Amazon’s Prime, Netflix and others, the US Patent & Trademark Office published a patent application from Apple that reveals that they may bring biometric authentication to the Apple TV remote to eliminate the hassle of entering passcodes and be able to recognize who is attempting to use the services on Apple TV,” Jack Purcher reports for Patently Apple.

“Parents may have full access whereas children and teens in the household may have restrictions placed on what content they can access and more importantly, purchase. This future remote with biometrics may also work with many home devices in the future and may be tightly tied into HomeKit so that the remote could access and control other household devices, such as a security system, appliances, lights and more while watching TV,” Purcher reports. “The biometrics could be fingerprint based or use other methodologies including iris and facial recognition.”

MacDailyNews Take: This would also nicely allow for Apple Pay purchases via Apple TV which would be a boon for retailers, banks, content providers, app developers for in-app purchases, and more!

