“macOS 10.13 High Sierra, the latest version of Apple’s operating system for Macs, will be arriving later this year, and as with any major system release, some things are getting left behind,” Joseph Keller reports for iMore. “If you’re a longtime user of Apple’s suite of legacy professional apps, Final Cut Studio and Logic Studio, you’ll need to to make arrangements to transition to new apps if you plan on using High Sierra.”

“Logic Studio apps, which included Logic Pro, Mainstage, Apple Loops Utility, and more, eventually gave way to Logic Pro X and an updated version of Mainstage,” Keller reports. “Most of the Final Cut Studio apps, similarly, have also fallen away, supplanted by Final Cut Pro X, though Motion and Compressor are still regularly updated.

Keller reports, “In addition to these pro apps, you’ll also need the following versions of Final Cut Pro X, Motion, Compressor, Logic Pro X, and Mainstage to ensure compatibility with macOS High Sierra…”

Read more in the full article here.