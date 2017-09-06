“Despite only accounting for about 20 percent of handset shipments, Apple set the price bar for premium smartphones, and as such pulls in some 85 percent of the market revenue,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “The Android market is dominated by mid-priced and budget Android devices, a segment where profit margins are razor thin (or is some cases, non-existent. Companies such as Samsung are heavily reliant on sales of premium Android handsets, and anything that upset that could be bad.”
MacDailyNews Take: Let’s hope for very, very bad, okay? 🙂
“Apple could be getting ready to upend the entire market,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “The company is in a unique position to be able to release a higher-end, higher-priced Cupertino giant and use the massive cash that would generate… to essentially subsidize the rest of the iPhone line.”
MacDailyNews Take: Enjoy the impact at the finish line as your race to the bottom barrel gathers speed, iPhone knockoff peddlers!