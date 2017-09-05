“In the absence of a physical Home button, Apple’s so-called ‘iPhone 8’ may allow users to activate Siri by holding down the Sleep/Wake button if they prefer not to do so using the voice command ‘Hey Siri,'” Tim Hardwick reports for MacRumors.

“That’s according to iOS developer Guilherme Rambo, based on a discovery he has made in source code that points to the possibility,” Hardwick reports. “In a tweet posted on Saturday, Rambo said he wondered if Apple had moved any of the original Home button’s functionality to the ‘lock’ button (or Sleep/Wake, as Apple calls it) located on the upper right side of the handset.”

Hardwick reports, “When asked by a follower if he had found something in Apple’s code to suggest this, Rambo revealed that he had indeed discovered a gesture to invoke Siri by holding the lock button.”

I did find a gesture to invoke Siri by holding the lock button. — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) September 2, 2017



