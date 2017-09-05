“That’s according to iOS developer Guilherme Rambo, based on a discovery he has made in source code that points to the possibility,” Hardwick reports. “In a tweet posted on Saturday, Rambo said he wondered if Apple had moved any of the original Home button’s functionality to the ‘lock’ button (or Sleep/Wake, as Apple calls it) located on the upper right side of the handset.”
Hardwick reports, “When asked by a follower if he had found something in Apple’s code to suggest this, Rambo revealed that he had indeed discovered a gesture to invoke Siri by holding the lock button.”
MacDailyNews Take: It makes sense as there needs to be a way to invoke Siri silently. Perhaps users will be able to assign functions to that new larger Sleep/Wake button we expect to see. It might even be a rocker, so that there are two inputs possible.