“In the same document, Microsoft told those running the newer Office 2016 for Mac that they must update its applications to version 15.35 or later, if they intend to upgrade their Macs to High Sierra,” Keizer reports. “(Version 15.35 was released in June; since then, Microsoft has issued 15.36 in July and 15.37 in August.) ‘In some cases, you may not be able to launch the Office apps [of version 15.34 under High Sierra],’ Microsoft said.”
“Apple is expected to release High Sierra to customers in September,” Keizer reports. “The impending cutoff for Office for Mac 2011 is an issue only because Microsoft shortchanges Office for Mac users. Unlike the Windows version of Office, which receives 10 years of security support, those that run on macOS are allotted half that. Microsoft has repeatedly classified Office for Mac as a consumer product to justify the half-measure, even for the edition labeled ‘Home and Business.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We’re 100% Microsoft-free here and we’re 100% happy about that.
Many users think they need Office on their Macs. Most don’t. After being called vain, stupid, and wasteful by Microsoft, no one should.
We dumped Microsoft Office many years ago for Apple’s iWork which just keeps getting better and better for free and we couldn’t be happier. We advise MacDailyNews readers do the same. — MacDailyNews, May 22, 2017
SEE ALSO:
The best alternatives to Microsoft Office for Mac – May 22, 2017
Apple makes iMovie, GarageBand, and iWork apps for Mac and iOS devices free for all users – April 18, 2017