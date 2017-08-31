“Apple CEO Tim Cook addressed the effects of Hurricane Harvey in an email to employees on Wednesday afternoon and said that the company had helped raise more than $3 million for relief efforts,” Ryan Mac reports for Buzzfeed News.

“Cook noted that he was in Austin last week, a day before Harvey hit the Texas shore, and asked the employees donate food and supplies at Apple’s Austin campus,” Mac reports. “Apple also allowed customers to donate to the American Red Cross through its App Store, with the company matching employee donations two-for-one. So far Apple users have raised more than $1 million, while the company has pledged $2 million.”

Prayers for Texas and all those affected by #HurricaneHarvey. Join us in the relief effort by donating: https://t.co/QLBMFOjaDG — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 27, 2017



Mac reports, “Cook said he hoped that some of Apple’s Houston area stores would be back in operation on Thursday.”

