“Apple has revealed that its aging-but-beloved video editing program, Final Cut Pro 7, will not be supported by macOS High Sierra,” Brittany Hillen reports for Digital Photography Review. “If they update Apple’s upcoming operating system, existing Final Cut Pro 7 users who want to continue using Final Cut for video editing will be forced to transition to Final Cut Pro X.”

“According to cinema5D, Apple has started to notify Final Cut users about the change in an email that informs users that they’ll need to upgrade to newer versions like Final Cut Pro X, Compressor 4 and Motion 5 ASAP,” Hillen reports. “Final Cut Pro 7 users who are interested in making the transition to the newer version are being directed to this page.”

